Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIN. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.5%

FBIN opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

