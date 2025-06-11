Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.35 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.23). Approximately 109,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 71,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.28).

Malvern International Stock Down 17.1%

The firm has a market cap of £4.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.37.

Malvern International (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Malvern International had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

