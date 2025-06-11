ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.76.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

