Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Purchased by Visionary Horizons LLC

Visionary Horizons LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,995,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,067,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,339,000 after buying an additional 428,256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,423,000 after acquiring an additional 233,404 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,010,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 246,429 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

