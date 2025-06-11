Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Purchased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Capital City Bank Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Capital City Bank Group worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8,208.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.36. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $40.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

