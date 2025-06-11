Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $874,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

