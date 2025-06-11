Head-To-Head Survey: Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) vs. TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of TC Biopharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of TC Biopharm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Biopharm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 7 2 0 2.22

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TC Biopharm and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

TC Biopharm presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,948.46%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.14, indicating a potential upside of 149.12%. Given TC Biopharm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TC Biopharm is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TC Biopharm and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics -1,325.43% -45.88% -33.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Biopharm and Fate Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.06 -$7.35 million N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $13.34 million 14.29 -$160.93 million ($1.49) -1.12

TC Biopharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics.

Summary

TC Biopharm beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Biopharm

(Get Free Report)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.