Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intel by 149.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $1,298,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 56.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

