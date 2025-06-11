Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$265.00.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th.

WCN opened at C$258.50 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$227.28 and a 1 year high of C$284.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$265.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$269.79, for a total value of C$127,610.67. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

