Visionary Horizons LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Visionary Horizons LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

