Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.