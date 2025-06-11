Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $25.75. Steven Madden shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 104,823 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

