Visionary Horizons LLC Sells 390 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Visionary Horizons LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.