iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,275 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 2.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $127,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,662,000 after acquiring an additional 228,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,611,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,366,000 after purchasing an additional 631,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,441,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

