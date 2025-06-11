Skyline Advisors Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.1% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.13 and a 200 day moving average of $286.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.