iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Reduced by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after purchasing an additional 930,784 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 262,391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.