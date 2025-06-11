BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

