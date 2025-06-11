BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.1%

BYM opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

