BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BGY stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

