CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial upgraded CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CXW stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,597.61. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $1,611,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,375.68. The trade was a 26.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

