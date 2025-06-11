BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

