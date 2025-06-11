Datadog’s (DDOG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.59.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.06. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $15,247,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,314,169.24. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $595,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,490 shares in the company, valued at $13,493,851.60. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,217 shares of company stock valued at $64,859,203 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

