BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 64,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.