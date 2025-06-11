BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

