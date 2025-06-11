FY2027 EPS Estimates for Pinterest Cut by Zacks Research

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Pinterest stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,497.84. This represents a 94.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $119,761.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,943.78. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,021 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,914 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Pinterest by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $15,035,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

