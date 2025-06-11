Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for 3.4% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

