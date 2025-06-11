Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

