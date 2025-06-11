Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,579 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 205.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

