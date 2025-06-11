Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after purchasing an additional 746,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after buying an additional 410,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron stock opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

