Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $27.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $27,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.