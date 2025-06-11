Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

