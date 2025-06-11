Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.40.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

