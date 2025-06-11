First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.8% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
