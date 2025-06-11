Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Progressive by 119.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $265.21 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total transaction of $435,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,024 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,663.84. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,074. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.59.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

