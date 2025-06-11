Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $855,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 741,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,989,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.48 and its 200-day moving average is $161.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

