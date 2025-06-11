First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,383 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,097.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

