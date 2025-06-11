Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 366 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Down 16.4%

Shares of AAON opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $144.07.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

AAON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $420,356.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,735.50. The trade was a 31.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,714.80. This represents a 36.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.