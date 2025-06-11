Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 24,190 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $283,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,187.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 139,394 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

