Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

FHLC stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

