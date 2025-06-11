Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Entergy makes up 3.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Entergy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Entergy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.