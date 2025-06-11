iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

