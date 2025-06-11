Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 306,174 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.