Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after buying an additional 6,213,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after buying an additional 158,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,727,000 after buying an additional 4,606,748 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after acquiring an additional 958,458 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

