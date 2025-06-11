Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VBR opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.03. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

