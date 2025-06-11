Brokers Offer Predictions for ELEV Q3 Earnings

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELEV. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners downgraded Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp cut Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Shares of ELEV opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 302.3% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 208,897 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

