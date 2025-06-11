Chris Bulman Inc Sells 1,564 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Chris Bulman Inc trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises 1.3% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chris Bulman Inc owned 0.15% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Designs Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 182,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

