Chris Bulman Inc Sells 7,737 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Chris Bulman Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 1.2% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,591.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $791.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.