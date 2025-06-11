iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

