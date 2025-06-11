Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 8,319.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.