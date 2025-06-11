Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in eBay were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,635 shares of company stock worth $19,872,559 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

